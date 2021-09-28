Minal Khan dishes out her 'special' skincare secret for fans: Watch Here 'This girl drinks so much water guys it's insane,' says Minal Khan's best friend

By Web Desk

Minal Khan dishes out her 'special' skincare secret with fans: Watch Here

Minal Khan is spilling the beans on her beauty secrets.

The actor, who recently tied the knot with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, engaged in an Instagram live session with her best friend and touched on her skincare routine.

"They are really organic and just natural things that you can do," the Ishq Hai star's friend began.

"Minal's first beauty secret is water. This girl drinks so much water guys it's insane," she continued before Minal intervened, "Liquids actually. It can be coffee, green tea, or juice, or honey water."

The duo then joked about drinking water especially when you have nothing to do.

Take a look:



