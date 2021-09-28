Iqra Aziz shares ‘moments of happiness’ with Yasir Hussain, son Kabir Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcomed their first child in July 2021

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz on Tuesday shared ‘moments of happiness’ with her husband Yasir Hussain and their son Kabir Hussain.



Taking to Instagram, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor shared a sweet video wherein she and Yasir can be seen enjoying the happy moments with Kabir Hussain.

Tagging Yasir, Iqra shared the video with caption “Moments of Happiness” followed by a heart emoji.

She also extended gratitude to her photographer for capturing all of them so beautifully.



Yasir Hussain also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same video with caption “Love” along with a heart emoticon.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child in July 2021.



