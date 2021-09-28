Vanessa Valladares begins new romantic journey with a mystery man Vanessa Valladares found new boyfriend five months after her split from Zac in April

By Web Desk

Zac Efron's ex Vanessa Valladares left fans guessing about her rumoured boyfriend five months after their split as she shares a photo of a shirtless mystery man.



The Australian beauty sparked rumours that she has a new boyfriend five months after their split from Hollywood heart-throb Zac in April.

Byron Bay waitress hinted she may have found love once again as she posted a photo to Instagram of a shirtless hunk painting in what appeared to be her living room.

Vanessa had earlier shared a picture of a canvas and some paints artistically placed around the lounge area. She then showed a glimpse of her mystery male companion, who wore a bucket hat and grey jeans, painting a canvas pinned to the wall.