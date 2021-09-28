close

Vanessa Valladares begins new romantic journey with a mystery man

By Web Desk
September 28, 2021
Zac Efron's ex Vanessa Valladares left fans guessing about her rumoured boyfriend five months after their split as she shares a photo of a shirtless mystery man.

The Australian beauty  sparked rumours that she  has a new boyfriend five months after their split from Hollywood heart-throb Zac in April.

 Byron Bay waitress  hinted she may have found love once again as she posted a photo to Instagram of a shirtless hunk painting in what appeared to be her living room.

Vanessa had earlier shared a picture of a canvas and some paints artistically placed around the lounge area. She then showed a glimpse of her mystery male companion, who wore a bucket hat and grey jeans, painting a canvas pinned to the wall.

