Parineeti Chopra stuns fans with her Scuba diving skills: Photos

Parineeti Chopra stuns fans with her Scuba diving skills
Actress Parineeti Chopra treated fans with breathtaking snapshots of her dive from trip to the Maldives.
Parineeti’s scuba diving shot was captured in a stunning way.
The Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar actress took to IG and shared glimpses from her holiday getaway and captioned it, "In between dives Our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games and gear up for the big dives! More coming soon."
Parineeti is enjoying every second of her trip and living up every moment to its best.
Fans flooded her comments section with love and praise as they gushed over her diving skills.
The actress has been constantly updating her fans on her work and personal endeavors.
'Loves of my life': Kareena Kapoor gushes over Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show
Umer Sharif has been moved to CCU and will we kept under observation for 48 hours
Meera shares photos on Instagram of her iconic looks from previous Lux Style Awards shows
Ali Zafar captioned the video, “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar”
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday
Ghana Ali has taken a break from the showbiz industry for some time after wedding.
Rubina Ashraf: ‘Reporting is a job that comes with great responsibility’
Source: ‘Salman Khan is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets’
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Anayra in December 2019
Tiger 3’: Fans click-to-capture Katrina Kaif’s ‘palat’ moment
Neha dons champagne saree paired with silver jewelry for the day
Feroze Khan announces new drama on Geo TV
Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look
The statement reads: "We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022”
Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting her film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan
'Salgirah Mubarak Mujhe,' says Shahzad Sheikh
Akshay Kumar wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara"
Mahira Khan said "10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar"