Prince William ‘perplexed’ by Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to hide godparents’ identity

Prince William was reportedly ‘perplexed’ over the decision to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents
Prince William was reportedly left ‘perplexed’ and confused as to the reason the royal family was made to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents.
This claim’s been made by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton. In his new book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess he touched upon the decision of the Sussexes and admitted,
Its extract read, "Such secrecy was one of many issues that perplexed Prince William. He, like others inside the family, felt that those chosen to guide and counsel a future prince, seventh in line to the throne, should be identified."
For those unversed, the royal family has a tradition of making the identities of godparents public, but Meghan and Harry’s decision has left Prince William ‘perplexed’ to this day.
