Kangana Ranaut shreds 20kgs she gained for ‘Thalaivii’ role Kangana Ranaut gained and lost 20kgs within months which has ‘messed up’ many things in her body

By Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut lost 20kgs she gained for ‘Thalaivii’: ‘I have permanent stretch marks’

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared before and after photos of her weight loss transformation.

The 34-year-old captioned, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body [sic].”

She added, “I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii.”



Moreover, Ranaut will be seen playing lead role in upcoming period drama Sita. Director Alaukik Desai announced, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."