By Web Desk

Unstable health condition delays Umer Sharif’s departure to US

Popular comedian Umer Sharif’s blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing dialysis. He has been moved to critical care unit (CCU) and will now be kept under observation for 48 hours.

The air ambulance that had to take Sharif to United Stated for his treatment has also reached Karachi.

Moreover, Sindh government has taken timely steps for the famous star’s treatment. According to reports, Rs40 Million has been released for medical expenses.

Murtaza Wahab who is Sindh Government’s spokesperson told a publication, "We are committed to bearing the expenses of Umer Sharif Sahib's treatment expenditures.”