KJ Apa, girlfriend Clara Berry become parents after welcome first child

KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry named their son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa
KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry are over the moon as they have welcomed their son.
The Riverdale star and the model welcomed their son, who they named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on September 23.
The little one’s arrival was confirmed in an adorable Instagram post which featured a glimpse of the baby boy’s hands.
"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote.
The couple first sparked romance rumours in August 2020 when KJ first shared some photos of Clara during a vacation at a undisclosed location.
