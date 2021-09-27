Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spark dating rumours again as they head out for dinner The 'Salt' actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are sparking dating buzz yet again, as the rumoured couple was seen heading out for dinner together.



As per photos captured by The Daily Mail, Jolie and the singer were spotted leaving the LA restaurant together after arriving separately.



The duo wore colour-coordinated, all-black outfits. The last time they were clicked hanging out together was in June at the same Italian restaurant, sending tongues wagging about a plausible romance.

Sources also reveal the duo left together in the Blinding Lights singer's car following their dinner.

Previously, after their dinner together in June, Jolie and The Weeknd were also spotted attending the same concert together in LA.

