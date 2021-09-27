Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spark dating rumours again as they head out for dinner

The 'Salt' actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are sparking dating buzz yet again, as the rumoured couple was seen heading out for dinner together.
The Salt actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night.
As per photos captured by The Daily Mail, Jolie and the singer were spotted leaving the LA restaurant together after arriving separately.
The duo wore colour-coordinated, all-black outfits. The last time they were clicked hanging out together was in June at the same Italian restaurant, sending tongues wagging about a plausible romance.
Sources also reveal the duo left together in the Blinding Lights singer's car following their dinner.
Previously, after their dinner together in June, Jolie and The Weeknd were also spotted attending the same concert together in LA.
The event honoured the biggest stars of broadway on Sunday
Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance
Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus: Osman"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast
Prince Harry’s memoir to reportedly become the ‘final straw’ in the royal family’s arsenal of patience
The actor sat for an interview with Reuters days before the release of his last film as James Bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK