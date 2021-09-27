Ali Zafar shares some BTS fun from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot: Watch Ali Zafar captioned the video, “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar”

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, who recently dropped his Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar, has shared some behind-the-scenes fun from the shoot of the track.



The Laila O Laila singer turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared the BTS video from the shooting.

He posted the video with caption “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.”

The BTS video has left Ali Zafar’s millions of fans swooning after he shared it on social media.



Last week, Ali Zafar released his new song Larsha Pekhawar with Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core ahead of Pashtun Culture Day.

The music video has garnered over five million views on YouTube within a few days.

The singer has dedicated the song to Pashtun brothers and sisters. “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery”, he wrote in the details of the video on YouTube.