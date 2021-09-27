Alia Bhatt to celebrate beau Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday in Rajasthan

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday
Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly arrived in Jodhpur to celebrate latter’s 39th birthday there.
According to the Indian media, the lovebirds were spotted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday and the photos of them exiting the airport have been shared by the fan clubs on social media.
Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for over three years now, are also reportedly scouting for their wedding venue in Rajasthan.
Last year, Ranbir celebrated his 38th birthday with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia.
Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday.
The Gully Boy actor had turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dad’s birthday party.
