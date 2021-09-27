Ghana Ali is expecting her first child Ghana Ali has taken a break from the showbiz industry for some time after wedding.

Pakistani film and TV star Ghana Ali and her husband Umair Gulzar are expecting their first child, the actress announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Sangdil actor shared loved-up photos with the husband and said “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!”

“Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition,” she said and added “Please remember us in your prayers.”

“P.s Your the best thing ever happened to me @umairgulzar007”.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Ghana announced her pregnancy.



The Rangreza actor and Umair got married in May 2021.

The 27-year-old actress has taken a break from the showbiz industry for some time after wedding.