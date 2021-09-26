Rubina Ashraf slams media over misreporting on her health Rubina Ashraf: ‘Reporting is a job that comes with great responsibility’

By Web Desk

Rubina Ashraf slams media over misreporting on her health

During an interview with BBC, Veteran Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf criticized media portals for spreading fake news regarding her health after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Be Inteha actor said, “I was in the hospital for about a month and a half. I was completely cut off from the world because my condition was so bad. I had no idea what was going on on the outside. The only thing I was fully aware of was my illness. It was a horrible experience.”

Ashraf said the rumors about her death made her family upset, “Reporting is a job that comes with great responsibility. Those reporters who share inaccurate news without bothering to confirm it with those affected should feel guilty for sensationalizing someone else’s misery. False reporting on someone’s illness or death causes a lot of pain. These people say hurtful things and I am sure one day they will be held accountable for all of this.”

The actor shared her daughter Minna was sure that she’ll be fine, “Daughters don’t want their parents to go away under any circumstances.”

Rubina told that Minna would tell people, “Don’t worry. I won’t let her go,” when they asked about the actor’s health.