Amber Heard flexes multi-tasking skills as a new mother Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother

Amber Heard flexes multi-tasking skills as a new mother

Amber Heard recently took to social media and showed off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother to Oonagh Paige.

Heard shared a look into her skills over on Instagram and it featured snapshots of the actor holding her daughter in one hand, and weight in another.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Heard welcomed her daughter back in April via a surrogate and was “beyond in love” even before her birth.

