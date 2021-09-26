Amber Heard flexes multi-tasking skills as a new mother

Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Amber Heard recently took to social media and showed off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother to Oonagh Paige.
Heard shared a look into her skills over on Instagram and it featured snapshots of the actor holding her daughter in one hand, and weight in another.
For those unversed, Heard welcomed her daughter back in April via a surrogate and was “beyond in love” even before her birth.
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast
Prince Harry’s memoir to reportedly become the ‘final straw’ in the royal family’s arsenal of patience
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK
Prince Andrew is gearing up to salvage his reputation with a brand new legal strategy
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘not reflecting Prince Philip’s proper ethos’ in his new life plans
The couple also met the United Nations Secretary General during their visit to New York
Lady Gaga dons an all-black velvet gown
Prince William requests citizens to look forward to ‘hope not fear’ in his new trailer for a climate change series
Experts fear Prince Andrew is in no way capable of being able to ‘hide from the lawsuit’ any longer
Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen flaked by a videographer who is said to be taping it for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez performed her song On My Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke for Covid-19 vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live