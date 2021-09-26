Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ from royal family by Prince William’s bullying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying

By Web Desk

Experts note Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were forced to leave the royal family after being “driven out” as a result of Prince William’s alleged bullying.

This news has been made by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton.

In his 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the writer admitted the royal family’s “Cain and Abel” fall out and alleged bullying is what made Meghan Markle decide to leave the royal family.

He wrote, “Far from abandoning Meghan, the Palace had a team which spent ‘hundreds of hours monitoring social media accounts' and ‘violent threats were reported to the police.”

He also added, “The Duchess of Cambridge’s coolness towards Meghan, and William’s alleged bullying contributed to a devastating ‘Cain and Abel’ fallout between the brothers.”

“Harry was the ‘prime mover’ in souring relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, but it was Meghan who ‘took the hit'.”