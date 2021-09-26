Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi become ‘buddies’ on ‘Tiger 3’ sets

Source: ‘Salman Khan is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets’
According to report, actors Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi have become close friends during the shooting of upcoming film Tiger 3.
The crew and cast went to Turkey for shooting and now they are headed they are headed to Austria to shoot rest of the film. As per source, “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”
The film stars Katrina Kaif as well as Hashmi, moreover, the source revealed that the latter and Khan now share a strong bond.
The insider told an Indian publication, “Salman is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets and after each shot, the actor would go up to Emraan and at times even pat him on his back. They had become buddies on set."
