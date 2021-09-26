Kapil Sharma shares sweet photos of Anayra on Daughters’ Day

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Anayra in December 2019
Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma delighted his millions of fans with adorable photos of his daughter Anayra Sharma on the Daughters’ Day.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared the sweet photos of Anayra and wished his fans on the Daughters’ Day.
Kapil posted the pictures with caption “Happy daughters day #daughters #blessings #daughterlove #happydaughtersday #anayrasharma” followed by heart emoticons.
The endearing post has received love from Kapil's fans and friends.
Commenting on the post, Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar said “How beautiful.. Touchwood!!” along with a heart emoji.
The photos have garnered nearly one million hearts within just a few hours.
Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Anayra in December 2019.
They also have a son, Trishaan, whom they welcomed earlier this year.
