Tiger 3’: Fans click-to-capture Katrina Kaif’s ‘palat’ moment
Actress Katrina Kaif is preoccupied in shooting for her film Tiger 3 in Vienna, Austria as she shared her ‘palat’ moment in a recent social media video.
Katrina will be starring alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the film.
The video was shot from afar with the camera zoomed in at Katrina who then looked back, waved and smiled at her video being clicked.
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress kept her fans updated on her latest endeavours as she provided glimpses from the sets of her film in Austria.
For those unversed, the shoot of Tiger 3 is almost under wraps and the cast will return to their home country soon.
As per ETimes, 65% of the film has been shot in Austria while the second schedule of the shoot will be conducted in Mumbai.
A separate studio would be constructed in Mumbai at YRF for the shoot.
Rubina Ashraf: ‘Reporting is a job that comes with great responsibility’
Source: ‘Salman Khan is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets’
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Anayra in December 2019
Neha dons champagne saree paired with silver jewelry for the day
Feroze Khan announces new drama on Geo TV
Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look
"I´m so honoured to share this award with Flora," said Chastain.
The statement reads: "We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022”
Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting her film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan
'Salgirah Mubarak Mujhe,' says Shahzad Sheikh
Akshay Kumar wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara"
Mahira Khan said "10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar"
Nora Fatehi: ‘I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself’
Kubra Khan opened up about how internet trolls affect her
Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of ‘Humsafar’ with a candid Q&A session on Twitter
Mahira Khan invites fans to ask her questions on social media
'I love you all with all my heart and soul,' Mahira gushes over her fans.
Ali Zafar turned to Twitter and shared the hilarious video.