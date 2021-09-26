'Tiger 3’: Fans click-to-capture Katrina Kaif’s ‘palat’ moment Tiger 3’: Fans click-to-capture Katrina Kaif’s ‘palat’ moment

Actress Katrina Kaif is preoccupied in shooting for her film Tiger 3 in Vienna, Austria as she shared her ‘palat’ moment in a recent social media video.



Katrina will be starring alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the film.

The video was shot from afar with the camera zoomed in at Katrina who then looked back, waved and smiled at her video being clicked.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress kept her fans updated on her latest endeavours as she provided glimpses from the sets of her film in Austria.

For those unversed, the shoot of Tiger 3 is almost under wraps and the cast will return to their home country soon.

As per ETimes, 65% of the film has been shot in Austria while the second schedule of the shoot will be conducted in Mumbai.

A separate studio would be constructed in Mumbai at YRF for the shoot.



