Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host wedding reception over the weekend Neha dons champagne saree paired with silver jewelry for the day

By Web Desk

Model Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer exude PDA-filled photos for the final event of their wedding.

The couple was joined by friends and family on Saturday night for a glittering reception. Shahbaz Taseer is the son of the former Governor of Punjab, Salman Taseer.

For the event, blushing bride Neha donned a champagne saree paired with silver jewelry. Groom Shahbaz on the other hand, donned a black tuxedo.

Neha and Shahbaz's valima comes a day after the bride and groom tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on September 24th.

