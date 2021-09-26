Priyanka Chopra stuns in earth-themed blue dress at Global Citizen live event Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

By Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra stuns in earth-themed blue dress at Global Citizen live event

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honored to be one of hosts of the biggest live concert, the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday.

Sharing updates and videos from back stage, the White Tiger actress entertained fans with her elegance. She left her fans in awe as she shared a closer look of her stunning outfit for the night, proving that she's an epitome of beauty.

The global star took to her Instagram on Sunday and posted pictures of her outfit in a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.

The actress wowed the audience with her stunning looks from the show. She even flashed a peace sign in one of the pictures, taken in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.





PeeCee captioned the photos, “An Evening in Paris…. @glblctzn. Styling: @luxurylaw Hair: @lauriezanolettihair Makeup: @morgane_martini,”

Her husband, famed U.S. singer Nick Jonas could not control his feelings after seeing her gorgeous look and left a comment on her post, ‘Wow’, with heart eyes emoticon.





The Quantico star also posted video from the event on her G Stories. She wrote, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." The Dil Dhadkne Do actress also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video.

Global Citizen live is an around-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

Priyanka appeared to be a style queen in her latest pictures. The Paris edition of the concert was hosted by Priyanka and Denis Brogniart, and had performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin.