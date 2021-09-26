Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date postponed

The statement reads: "We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022”
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022 instead of Christmas this year.
This was announced by the Aamir Khan Productions and Kareena on social media.
Aamir Khan productions shared an official announcement regarding the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha after the authorities allowed to reopen cinemas from October 22.
The statement reads: “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct.”
It further said “Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022”.
Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav Vij.
