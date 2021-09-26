Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar announce release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’ Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting her film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar announce release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and diva Katrina Kaif have announced the release date of their much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, also starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.



Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of the film and confirmed that it will be release on Diwali.

He said “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021”.

Katrina, who is currently busy shooting her film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, reposted Akshay’s Insta post to unveil Sooryavanshi release date.



The original release date of Sooryavanshi was March 24, 2020.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.