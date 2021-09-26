Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 9th birthday of daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara"
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna shared heart-touching birthday posts for their daughter Nitara, who turned nine on Saturday.
The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the daughter along with a heartfelt birthday note.
He wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you”.
Twinkle Khanna also posted a lovely photo with Nitara from her birthday celebrations and said “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life.”
“The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”
Fans and fellow B-town stars also showered love on Nitara and wished her a very happy birthday.
