close

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 9th birthday of daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara"

By Web Desk
September 26, 2021
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 9th birthday of daughter Nitara
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 9th birthday of daughter Nitara

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna shared heart-touching birthday posts for their daughter Nitara, who turned nine on Saturday.

The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the daughter along with a heartfelt birthday note.

He wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you”.

Twinkle Khanna also posted a lovely photo with Nitara from her birthday celebrations and said “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life.”

“The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”

Fans and fellow B-town stars also showered love on Nitara and wished her a very happy birthday.

More From TV&Showbiz