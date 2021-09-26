Mahira Khan reminisces the time when she started acting with Atif Aslam Mahira Khan said "10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar"

Mahira Khan reminisces the time when she started acting with Atif Aslam

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan reminisced the time when she started her acting career with film Bol, sitting with Atif Aslam as their music video Ajnabi was released on Saturday.



The Bin Roye actor turned to Instagram and announced the release of Ajnabi and said “At one point during this shoot me and Atif were sitting on top of a roof, and suddenly we both looked at each other and smiled. 10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar @atifaslam”

Mahira further said “One of the first proper shoots we all did during Covid last year.. it was perfect coming back on set with my @asimrazatvf, felt like home”.

“P.S Have you ever met a stranger and felt a connection.. and then never met them again?”, she concluded.



Mahira and Atif first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.