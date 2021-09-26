Kanye West shares x-rays snaps of son Saints broken arm

It was revealed earlier this month by Kim Kardashian that the pair son Saint had broken his arm "in a few places"
Kanye West gave fans what appears to be his son Saint West’s broken arm.
It was revealed earlier this month by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian that the pair's five-year-old son had broken his arm "in a few places".
She shared an image on her Instagram Story of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages.
"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the photo at the time. "I'm not ok."
The Stronger rapper took to Instagram to share a trio of shots of x-rays of what seems to be Saint’s broken arm.
While he did not caption the photos, fans were quick to send well wishes to the little one.
"Speedy Recovery! Blessings," one user wrote as another added, "Wishing for Saint's speedy recovery."
Take a look:
