Tom Felton says hes feeling better after collapsing at golf tournament

Tom Felton gave fans a health update on his Instagram
Tom Felton updated his fans on how he is doing after the actor collapsed during a golf tournament.
The Harry Potter star took to Instagram to share a musical message to his 10.9 million followers.
"Feeling better by the day," he captioned the video, which was accompanied by him strumming on a guitar.
"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes, as of recent," he said.
"Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really, but on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me. So, thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially."
It was revealed earlier this month by Kim Kardashian that the pair son Saint had broken his arm "in a few places"
Ed Sheeran was the headliner in Paris alongside Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy, while Stevie Wonder tops the bill in Los...
preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival
Kylie Jenner officially steals the scene in the KylieBaby ad
Hayley Kiyoko gets candid about the trouble she had when attempting to ‘embrace’ her Asian heritage
Beyoncé turns to social media to kick off birthday festivities with an open letter
Experts note Queen Elizabeth has managed to retain her sense of humour despite facing numerous royal issues
Bella grows apart from Big Little Lies star Nicole after her divorce from the Top Gun star Tom in 2001
G-Eazy finally unveils his brand new album titled ‘These Things Happen Too’
Kelly Clarkson has finally been declared legally single after struggling through a lengthy legal battle
Eillie Goulding and Princess Eugenie exchange parenting advice as mothers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged by experts to ‘ditch vanity’ for a successful future outside the UK
Prince William has rejected Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for a UK christening plan
The Duke and Duchess are in New York
The series will be available from next month on BBC One and Discovery
G-Eazy weighs in on the lesson’s he’s learned via his past relationships over the course of his dating history
Daniel Craig's last movie as James Bond is about to hit theaters
Lady Louise is currently at the cusp of a major royal decision in her future