Jennifer Lopez performs in a crop top during her Global Citizen Live rehearsal

preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival

preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival

Music icon Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival this weekend, and she got in one more rehearsal on Friday in Central Park.

The Hustlers star chose the perfect early fall pop-star outfit as she took the stage . Her look included a black crop top with matching leggings with knee-high boots.

Later, the singer had to abandon the coat as she heated up, practicing her dance choreography under the lights. She then threw on a flowing robe with a chic print



This event is part of a year-long effort to end COVID-19 and calls upon governments and philanthropists to “kickstart an equitable global recovery.”



In addition to Lopez, the show features Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes and BTS.