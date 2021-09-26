Kelly Clarkson finally declared ‘legally single’ after lengthy divorce proceedings

Kelly Clarkson has finally been declared legally single after struggling through a lengthy legal battle
Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson has finally found herself declared legally single after fighting a lengthy battle against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
A judge ruled on Clarkson and Blackstock’s marriage dissolution and confirmed her status as a legally single woman.
The news was brought forward according to court papers obtained by People magazine and according to their findings, “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.”
As a result of the intense legal battle, Blackstock owes Clarkson 200,000 in monthly spousal and child support payments.
Even a source weighed in on the decision and was quoted saying, “she is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”
