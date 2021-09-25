Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit UN The Duke and Duchess are in New York

By Web Desk

Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle on Saturday started their day with a visit to the United Nations to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Duke and Duchess were due to give a speech at "Global Citizen Live" in Cental Park.

According to a report, The 24-hour long broadcast will see the royal couple call on world leaders to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meghan and Harry are living in California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

They moved to the US with their son Archie and welcomed their third child recently.

After moving to the US, the couple signed a multi-million dollar dead with Netflix to make documentaries.