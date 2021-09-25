When Nora Fatehi detailed traumatic initial days in Bollywood: ‘People were unforgiving’

Nora Fatehi: ‘I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself’
Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi once appeared in an interview and revealed how she faced discrimination in Bollywood due to her weak Hindi.
The 29-year-old model had shared, “I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home”
She recalled what her casting agent told her, “We don’t need you here. Go back.”
Fatehi added, “Right now, I can laugh at this with my friends. But back then, I would sit on a rickshaw and howl.”
