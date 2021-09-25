People say bad things to seek attention: Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan opened up about how internet trolls affect her
During an interview with a magazine, Pakistani actor Kubra Khan expressed her thoughts on the negativity on social media.
The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor said, "People don't think actors can be sensitive human beings but we are, because we empathize so much with people [to play them] we are very sensitive. If we see one bad comment in a thousand good comments, we will take it to heart. A lot of people say such bad things for attention seeking as well.”
She shared, "My mother always says, especially because she saw me hit my lowest because of comments, you don't hear praise in a sea of criticism and likewise you don't hear critique in a sea of praise. So just make sure you have your priorities clear. If you want a sea of praise, then one bad comment here or there doesn't matter. As long as you're okay with your work. You haven't done anything wrong and your conscious is clear then just relax.”
Khan recalled, "I struggled with bad comments online throughout [my career so far] but funnily enough it hit me at very random times. There was this one time when Grenfell Tower in London had burned down. This was 2017. I posted a picture of that and said prayers for all the deceased. After that the kind of stuff people wrote underneath the post; you're a nonbeliever, go back to the UK, drop dead.”
The actor added, "I was like what did I do? All I said was prayers and peace. But people were like they were goray, why did you write that for them. Recently when Dilip Kumar passed away, some people were like you can't say rest in peace for a Hindu. First of all, he was not a Hindu. Secondly, you can say prayers for anyone. I will say prayers for a dog if I want to. What's anyone's problem?”
"If you really want to follow Islam before anything else, it's all about showing peace and kindness. Do this first and let's lecture people later on. I'm no one to lecture anybody on Islam at all. I'm just saying peace and kindness is very important,” she concluded.
Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of ‘Humsafar’ with a candid Q&A session on Twitter
Mahira Khan invites fans to ask her questions on social media
'I love you all with all my heart and soul,' Mahira gushes over her fans.
Ali Zafar turned to Twitter and shared the hilarious video.
Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy both are famous for their love for dancing.
Shilpa Shetty quoted “Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had".
Iqra Aziz shares her favourite look she has worn during any LSAs
Mawra Hocane weighs in on her Lux Style Awards nomination in a gratitude-filled social media post
‘Blurr’: Taapsee Pannu talks about complacency in industry
Firdous Jamal: ‘I said that Mahira Khan should do character roles, she should do characterization’
Shabana Azmi weighed in on importance of showing underrepresented in cinema
LSA 2021: Faysal Quraishi lauded the cast and crew of Fitoor on his Instagram Story
Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday
'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt
Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
'When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing,' says Firdous Jamal
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes