10 years of ‘Humsafar’: Mahira Khan joins fans in candid Q&A session

The shining star of Pakistan’s entertainment world, superstar Mahira Khan celebrated 10 years marks of her iconic, hit drama serial Humsafar.

The 2011 mega-hit drama, starring Mahira and Fawad Khan in lead roles, broke all the records of popularity and put Khan on the map after her debut in Shoaib Mansoor's Bol.





The iconic drama serial, that turned out to be the actress’s career’s major success, surely holds special place in the Verna actress’s heart as she took to her social media handle to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and shared her gratitude towards fans for making it a big hit.

Taking to Twitter, the Raees starlet tweeted, "10 years of Humsafar. I have nothing but gratitude and love for all of you, and only myself to offer. Let's do #askmahira? Tell me when and let’s do it!"

"If there’s one scene you wish you could perform differently, which one would it be?" a fan asked Khan. "I think maybe the last scene in the house. I would have done it better," the actor replied.



“You wrote Khirad beautifully,” she said, appreciating Humsafar writer Farhat Ishtiaq. “What about another romance,” she asked. In reply, the writer said, “Let’s do it Mahira.”

She answered several questions from her personal life to the upcoming projects.

What is the one thing you don’t like but still do, a fan asked. “I don’t like to lie but sometimes I have to – in interviews,” she replied.

Here are some more responses.





The actress, who is currently winning the praise for her character in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is all set to reunite on screen with music sensation Atif Aslam in his upcoming music video, Ajnabi.