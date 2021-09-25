10 years of ‘Humsafar’: Mahira Khan joins fans in candid Q&A session

Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of ‘Humsafar’ with a candid Q&A session on Twitter
The shining star of Pakistan’s entertainment world, superstar Mahira Khan celebrated 10 years marks of her iconic, hit drama serial Humsafar.
The 2011 mega-hit drama, starring Mahira and Fawad Khan in lead roles, broke all the records of popularity and put Khan on the map after her debut in Shoaib Mansoor's Bol.
The iconic drama serial, that turned out to be the actress’s career’s major success, surely holds special place in the Verna actress’s heart as she took to her social media handle to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and shared her gratitude towards fans for making it a big hit.
Taking to Twitter, the Raees starlet tweeted, "10 years of Humsafar. I have nothing but gratitude and love for all of you, and only myself to offer. Let's do #askmahira? Tell me when and let’s do it!"
"If there’s one scene you wish you could perform differently, which one would it be?" a fan asked Khan. "I think maybe the last scene in the house. I would have done it better," the actor replied.
“You wrote Khirad beautifully,” she said, appreciating Humsafar writer Farhat Ishtiaq. “What about another romance,” she asked. In reply, the writer said, “Let’s do it Mahira.”
She answered several questions from her personal life to the upcoming projects.
What is the one thing you don’t like but still do, a fan asked. “I don’t like to lie but sometimes I have to – in interviews,” she replied.
Here are some more responses.
The actress, who is currently winning the praise for her character in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is all set to reunite on screen with music sensation Atif Aslam in his upcoming music video, Ajnabi.
Mahira Khan invites fans to ask her questions on social media
'I love you all with all my heart and soul,' Mahira gushes over her fans.
Ali Zafar turned to Twitter and shared the hilarious video.
Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy both are famous for their love for dancing.
Shilpa Shetty quoted “Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had".
Iqra Aziz shares her favourite look she has worn during any LSAs
Mawra Hocane weighs in on her Lux Style Awards nomination in a gratitude-filled social media post
‘Blurr’: Taapsee Pannu talks about complacency in industry
Firdous Jamal: ‘I said that Mahira Khan should do character roles, she should do characterization’
Shabana Azmi weighed in on importance of showing underrepresented in cinema
LSA 2021: Faysal Quraishi lauded the cast and crew of Fitoor on his Instagram Story
Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday
'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt
Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
'When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing,' says Firdous Jamal
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes
Talat Iqbal starred in several Pakistani dramas and films during his long career