The Duchess got roasted by fans for choosing to wear long woolen coats in NYC's blazing temperature
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a three-day trip to New York City and visited the One World Trade Centre.
Not long after their appearances, the Duchess of Sussex got roasted by fans for choosing to wear long woolen coats in NYC's blazing temperature.
Meghan donned a long black Armani wool coat, black turtleneck and long, wide-legged trousers as she and Harry met up with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a visit to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial.
She changed into a long-sleeved black turtleneck dress with a camel MaxMara wool coat for her visit to the UN with Harry.
“Ridiculous — who wears a coat in this weather?” a fan blasted.
Another one wrote, “Meghan needs a new stylist. Her wool coats and turtleneck are too warm for 81-degree temperature. Her turtleneck is too small and gaps in the front.”
A third person commented, “Sorry just laughing at this footage of Meghan wearing a heavy ass coat in NYC when it’s been hot and humid the past few days. LOL what is she hiding under there?”
Another one snarked, “Does Meghan not understand weather? There was ‘no’ memo for coats today.”
One woman tweeted, “Lol a fan of Harry and Meghan, but someone should’ve warned her about the September weather in NYC, she’s dressed aggressively for fall and it is basically 80 degrees.”
