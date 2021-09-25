Ali Zafar shares a hilarious video featuring BTS and dubbed with his Pashto song

Ali Zafar turned to Twitter and shared the hilarious video.
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, who recently dropped his Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar, shared a hilarious video featuring South Korean boy band BTS.
The video featuring BTS members and dubbed with his Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar was taken from the Insta Stories of Ali Zafar’s fan page.
The Laila O Laila singer turned to Twitter and shared the hilarious video.
He tweeted “I am sorry but this was too tempting to post. Fan videos are the best. #bts #Pashtun #larshapekhawar.”
Last week, Ali Zafar released his new song Larsha Pekhawar with Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core ahead of Pashtun Culture Day.
The song has received nearly three million views on YouTube since its release on September 22.
