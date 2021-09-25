Madhuri Dixit recreates dance on ‘Maye Ni Maye’, video goes viral Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy both are famous for their love for dancing.

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has yet again recreated dance moves on old song Maye Ni Maye from her film Hum Aapke Hain Koun on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.



Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, turned to Instagram and shared a video of her dance with Mouni Roy on Lata Mangeshkar’s Maye Ni Maye.

Wearing gorgeous ethnic ensembles, Madhuri and Mouni can be seen dancing their hearts out on the iconic song.

Madhuri and Mouni both are famous for their love for dancing.

The Devdas actor shared the dance video with the lyrics of the song in Hindi language: “Maye ni maye munder pe teri bol raha hai kaga, jogan ho gayi teri dulari man jogi sang laga.”

Commenting on the post, Mouni said “I love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.



The dance video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.