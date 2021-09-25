Madhuri Dixit recreates dance on ‘Maye Ni Maye’, video goes viral

Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy both are famous for their love for dancing.
Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has yet again recreated dance moves on old song Maye Ni Maye from her film Hum Aapke Hain Koun on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.
Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, turned to Instagram and shared a video of her dance with Mouni Roy on Lata Mangeshkar’s Maye Ni Maye.
Wearing gorgeous ethnic ensembles, Madhuri and Mouni can be seen dancing their hearts out on the iconic song.
Madhuri and Mouni both are famous for their love for dancing.
The Devdas actor shared the dance video with the lyrics of the song in Hindi language: “Maye ni maye munder pe teri bol raha hai kaga, jogan ho gayi teri dulari man jogi sang laga.”
Commenting on the post, Mouni said “I love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.
The dance video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.
Shilpa Shetty quoted “Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had".
Iqra Aziz shares her favourite look she has worn during any LSAs
Mawra Hocane weighs in on her Lux Style Awards nomination in a gratitude-filled social media post
‘Blurr’: Taapsee Pannu talks about complacency in industry
Firdous Jamal: ‘I said that Mahira Khan should do character roles, she should do characterization’
Shabana Azmi weighed in on importance of showing underrepresented in cinema
LSA 2021: Faysal Quraishi lauded the cast and crew of Fitoor on his Instagram Story
Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday
'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt
Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
'When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing,' says Firdous Jamal
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes
Talat Iqbal starred in several Pakistani dramas and films during his long career
Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles
Take a look at Minal Khan's 'last minute' surprise for Ahsan
'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
'If the situation was better, I would be working on it,' says Adnan Shah Tipu