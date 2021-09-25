Britney Spears documentaries leave her fiance Sam Asghari with a 'bad aftertaste'

Sam Asghari share his thoughts on documentaries made about his fiancée Britney Spears
Sam Asghari revealed that documentaries about fiancée Britney Spears left him with a 'bad aftertaste'.
The 27-year-old Iranian–American actor continued to share his thoughts on documentaries made about his fiancée Britney Spears in recent months on Friday.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Asgari wrote that the slate of exposés had left him with a 'bad aftertaste.'
His statement followed comments earlier this week in which he suggested documentary filmmakers shouldn't be able to make money from their films about Spears in the wake of Netflix releasing a trailer for its upcoming documentary Britney Vs. Spears.
Asghari opened his text post by joking, 'Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days.'
Although Sam Asgari made it clear he wasn't a fan of previous films and specials, he held out hope that Netflix's upcoming documentary music icon Britney Spears would be 'respectful.'
