Iqra Aziz mesmerises fans with her most glamorous looks from Lux Style Awards

Iqra Aziz shares her favorite look she has worn during any LSAs

Pakistan's much-adored actress Iqra Aziz, who's winning hearts with her stellar performance in Geo Entertainment's hit drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat, posted a series of throwback snaps, featuring her red carpet wardrobe choices at Lux Style Awards 2019.

At the 18th of LSAs, Iqra was over the moon as her long-time boyfriend Yasir Hussain went down on one knee and proposed her at the prestigious ceremony. Both the actors got married in an extravagant ceremony in 2019.



The emotional moment, which took the internet by storm, will always have a special place in Iqra's heart.

Iqra Aziz, who seems to be ready for the 20the edition of Lux Style Awards 2021, took to Instagram on Friday to mesmerise her fans and followers with best of her throwback snaps.

Yasir Hussain's sweetheart captioned the photos: "It is time for a throwback! We all know Lux Style Awards 2019 has a special place in my heart for obvious reasons but it has also been my favorite look I have worn during any LSAs! "



Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods in different categories as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.



Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).