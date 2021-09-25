Lux Style Awards: Mawra Hocane gushes over 'grateful' nomination: 'I look back at it all'

Mawra Hocane weighs in on her Lux Style Awards nomination in a gratitude-filled social media post

Mawra Hocane took to social media and highlighted her gratitude over receiving a Lux Style Awards nomination.

The actor shared her thoughts in an Instagram post alongside an entire lookbook featuring her old red carpet wardrobe choices.

From bedazzled dresses to ball gowns and even ethnic wear, the collection featured a myriad of looks, right down to hair and makeup close-ups.

It also included a caption that read, “As I extend my gratitude for my nominations at this years Lux Style awards I look back at it all!”

“Each LSA has been special & unique in its own way.. so lucky to have been a part of it as a Lux Girl”.

“Dumping some of my favourite moments, from red carpet looks I love to the performance with the iconic Reema Jee! Ah.. sweet memories”. (sic)

Check it out below:



