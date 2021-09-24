‘Blurr’: Taapsee Pannu talks about complacency in industry
Actress Taapsee Pannu was occupied with the production venture Blurr where she opened up about her production debut and about the laid back attitude on the other side of the camera.
Taapsee's perspective on how things work is very different.
In a chat with Bombay Times, “I have a lot more perspective on how certain things work beyond what an actor has to do in front of the camera. Previously, for all my films, I had to focus on my performance and deliver what the director needed from me. For this film, the downtime after the shoot and the time before I stepped onto the set was where I was a producer, looking into all that needed my attention. When I was on set for the shoot, I was just an actor like I am on any other set. I had to keep my focus on the character and the scenes.”
“It’s fun to be able to become any character. In fact, I feel it’s dangerous to become complacent in this profession. This liberty to experiment is what this line of work gives you in a big way. You can only grow when you do different things. Today, my aim is to remain a bankable actress for the producers and the audience. At the end of the day, it’s a business where apart from making good films, we also have to be able to make some money.”
