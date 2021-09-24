'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell passes away at 65

Earlier this month he appeared at Telluride Film Festival in the United States to promote his film The Duke, starring Helen Mirren.
Notting Hill director Roger Michell passed away at the age of 65.
"It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22," a statement said.
The South Africa-born son of a British diplomat, Michell lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague as a child before returning to the UK.
After finding success with 1999's Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Michell went on to direct the 2002 Hollywood road rage drama Changing Lanes, with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson.
In 2014 he told the BBC he had made a decision to focus more on films based in England and Europe and directed movies like the 2004 adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel Enduring Love and Venus, starring Peter O'Toole, in 2006.
Michell also won plaudits for his work in the theatre, where he began his directing career, with credits including Nina Raine's Consent, Harold Pinter's The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood.
Earlier this month he appeared at Telluride Film Festival in the United States to promote his film The Duke, starring Helen Mirren.
After 15 years playing the legendary British spy James Bond, Daniel Craig is set to let the new generation take over
Jana Kramer sheds light on the hurdles of having to navigate life and relationships post-divorce from
Katy Perry unveils brand new collaboration to blend special songs with a self-curated palette of colours
Prince Harry gushes over Queen Elizabeth for ‘dedicating her life to public service’
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her working on a new project
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out for wanting to try and ‘build their own woke monarchy’
Paris Hilton shares that she will not let her daughter go to dates or party
Prince Harry branded ‘jealous’ of Prince William in his bed to ‘prove himself better’
Prince Harry is struggling greatly with the growing lack of interest British public are showing in the polls
Jason Derulo insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The complete winners list
The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony
Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57
'She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,' says source
As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health
'They’re monetizing. They know what the game is. They’re surviving off of R. Kelly,' said the singer's lawyer
Expert reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes
The 19-year-old singer spilled the beans on how she copes up with media scrutiny