Jana Kramer addresses post-divorce romance rules with ex Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer addresses her personal rules for post-divorce romance rules
Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and addressed some of her personal rules about dating and romance, post-divorce.
Kramer weighed in on her post-divorce dating rules with ex Mike Caussin during a chat with People magazine.
She was quoted saying, “My ex and I have a really good rule around that. We won't introduce the kids to anyone unless it's super serious. I don't think it's fair for the kids to meet anybody if it's not that. That's one thing that we've agreed on and that we're staying true to that.”
Before concluding she added, “It's going to be hard. I don't love the idea of my kids being around somebody else, but if they're going to love my kids, I love anybody that wants to show my kids love.”
“It'll be definitely hard because this is not the reality that I wanted, and one of the main reasons why I stayed so long in my marriage was because I didn't want anyone else around my kids because they're my babies. But it's better that we're apart because it was a toxic relationship.”
“I hope he finds someone. And I'd love to be friends with that person. I'd love to have a good relationship with them because that's what would be good for the kids.”
