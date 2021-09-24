‘Kapoor & Sons’: Shabana Azmi says Fawad Khan’s role was important Shabana Azmi weighed in on importance of showing underrepresented in cinema

By Web Desk

During an interview, veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi spoke about significance of showcasing gender minorities in films, through which awareness can be raised about these communities.

The 71-year-old feels that there are misconceptions about minorities that should be addressed. She said, “Earlier, it was inconceivable that any actor, particularly in mainstream cinema, could play a character from a gender minority community.”

She added, “And then, although it almost happened surreptitiously, Fawad Khan’s character in Kapoor and Sons was an important one.”

According to Azmi, everyone should be treated and recognized despite who they choose to love and what religion they follow. She asserted, “And that’s what we need. Not just tolerance, but acceptance.”