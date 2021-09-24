Paris Hilton shares she will be 'strict' with her future daughter

Paris Hilton shares that she will not let her daughter go to dates or party
Paris Hilton has already decided that she plans on raising her future daughter "strictly".
Speaking on Extra, the Cooking With Paris star shared one worry she has when having a daughter, which she previously shared she would name London.
Even though she was able to enjoy her life fully, she was not sure if she would let her daughter do the same as she said that she would not let her party or go to on dates.
"I'm probably going to be a strict mom. I'm just worried for when my baby London says, 'Mom, I want to go on a date, I want to go to a club,' and I'm going to go, 'No,' " she said.
Her comments come in the backdrop of her expressing wanting to lead a simple life.
She was also quoted saying, “I’m grown-up now, so now this room is a movie theatre. I’m so over going to parties. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I couldn’t care less. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies.”
Prince Harry gushes over Queen Elizabeth for ‘dedicating her life to public service’
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her working on a new project
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out for wanting to try and ‘build their own woke monarchy’
Prince Harry branded ‘jealous’ of Prince William in his bed to ‘prove himself better’
Prince Harry is struggling greatly with the growing lack of interest British public are showing in the polls
Jason Derulo insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The complete winners list
The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony
Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57
'She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,' says source
As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health
'They’re monetizing. They know what the game is. They’re surviving off of R. Kelly,' said the singer's lawyer
Expert reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes
The 19-year-old singer spilled the beans on how she copes up with media scrutiny
In May, US officials seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids from the former animal park of Joe Exotic, now run...
The Canadian model said in an Instagram post that she had undergone treatment to reduce fat some five years ago
Roger Michell is best known for his work on the romantic comedy "Notting Hill"
Tom Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry...