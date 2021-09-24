2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny takes home big wins, see complete winners list

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The complete winners list
The star-studded night of celebrations and honors, the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated the best in Latin music on Thursday night. Stars including Bad Bunny, who ruled over the nominations, took home big awards from the night, including the Songwriter of the Year.
Fans enjoyed a star-studded set of performances from singers Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and many more.
The ceremony was hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, which aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
New Artist of the Year
Myke Towers
Crossover Artist of the Year
Black Eyed Peas
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Maluma & The Weeknd, Hawái
Sales Song of the Year
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)
Streaming Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti
Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Rimas
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul Mamacita
Latin Pop Album of the Year
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year
Prince Royce, Carita de Inocente
Tropical Albums of the Year
Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Los Legendarios
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Maluma & The Weeknd, Hawái
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Songwriter of the Year
Bad Bunny
Jason Derulo insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents
The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony
Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57
'She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,' says source
As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health
'They’re monetizing. They know what the game is. They’re surviving off of R. Kelly,' said the singer's lawyer
Expert reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes
The 19-year-old singer spilled the beans on how she copes up with media scrutiny
In May, US officials seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids from the former animal park of Joe Exotic, now run...
The Canadian model said in an Instagram post that she had undergone treatment to reduce fat some five years ago
Roger Michell is best known for his work on the romantic comedy "Notting Hill"
Tom Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry...
Charlie Watts died in London a month ago at age 80
Beyonce continues her birthday celebrations on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500million mega yacht
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox accused of 'stealing' model's steamy shoot ideas
Angelina Jolie wins legal battle with Brad Pitt
Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’