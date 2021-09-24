2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny takes home big wins, see complete winners list 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The complete winners list

By Web Desk

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny takes home big wins, see complete winners list

The star-studded night of celebrations and honors, the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated the best in Latin music on Thursday night. Stars including Bad Bunny, who ruled over the nominations, took home big awards from the night, including the Songwriter of the Year.

Fans enjoyed a star-studded set of performances from singers Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and many more.

The ceremony was hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, which aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

New Artist of the Year

Myke Towers

Crossover Artist of the Year

Black Eyed Peas

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Maluma & The Weeknd, Hawái

Sales Song of the Year

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti

Top Latin Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Rimas

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul Mamacita

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year

Prince Royce, Carita de Inocente

Tropical Albums of the Year

Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Los Legendarios

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Maluma & The Weeknd, Hawái

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Songwriter of the Year

Bad Bunny