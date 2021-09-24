Ajay Devgn shares 'defining moment' with his son Yug from their Maldives trip Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday

Bollywood action superstar Ajay Devgn treated his fans and followers with an adorable picture clicked with his son Yug from their recent trip to Maldives.

In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying the sea waves on the boat ride in the ocean. The two can also be seen wearing their life jackets as the Singham actor holds his son close, who is sitting beside him.

While the adventurous moment has been captured in the camera, the Company actor has beautifully described the click in the caption. “Yug wearing his safety jacket, that’s me, when we hit the waters at Maldives… A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break,” the actor wrote alongside the picture.

Take a look.

Yug also celebrated his birthday on September 13 in Maldives. Ajay and his wife, actress Kajol welcomed Yug in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter, Nysa.

On the work front, the Drishyam actor, who was most recently seen in Bhuj The Pride Of India on Disney+ Hotstar, is working on his crime drama show Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, which also co-stars Esha Deol.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, sports drama Maidaan and his own directorial, Mayday.