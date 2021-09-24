'What struck me most about Noor was her inherent sense of kindness': Osman Khalid Butt

'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt
Noor Mukadam's family, friends, and prominent celebrities gathered outside Islamabad Press Club to raise their voice for justice this Wednesday.
The demonstration, which was organized by Noor's sister Sara Mukadam, was held a day before the deceased's trial was expected to begin.
Actor Osman Khalid Butt, an avid social media user, and advocate for human rights, also joined the demonstration and spoke kinds words for Noor.
“Noor was exceptionally talented but what struck me most about her was her inherent sense of kindness and goodness. She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out," he began.
"And everyone present here, everyone who knew her personally or even interacted with her briefly can attest to that. Noor was the brightest and the best among us," Osman concluded.
Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday
Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
'When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing,' says Firdous Jamal
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes
Talat Iqbal starred in several Pakistani dramas and films during his long career
Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles
Take a look at Minal Khan's 'last minute' surprise for Ahsan
'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
'If the situation was better, I would be working on it,' says Adnan Shah Tipu
Katrina Kaif wears checkered robe for the camera
Ananya Panday receives horrible treatment at ' Star Vs Food'
Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome baby boy Issa
Muneeb Butt: ‘My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood’
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir said “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers....