'What struck me most about Noor was her inherent sense of kindness': Osman Khalid Butt 'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt

By Web Desk

Noor Mukadam's family, friends, and prominent celebrities gathered outside Islamabad Press Club to raise their voice for justice this Wednesday.

The demonstration, which was organized by Noor's sister Sara Mukadam, was held a day before the deceased's trial was expected to begin.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt, an avid social media user, and advocate for human rights, also joined the demonstration and spoke kinds words for Noor.

“Noor was exceptionally talented but what struck me most about her was her inherent sense of kindness and goodness. She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out," he began.

"And everyone present here, everyone who knew her personally or even interacted with her briefly can attest to that. Noor was the brightest and the best among us," Osman concluded.

