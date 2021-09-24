Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali plagiarizes Pakistani song 'Gagar' 

Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali has dropped new track Mehndi on Tuesday and it seems to be a rip-off of Umair Jaswal's Gagar.
The song, which was originally crooned by Alamgir, was re-created by Umair Jaswal in a singing show in 2020.
Although the Indian version of the song has different lyrics, the tune, and melodies of both tracks are eerily close.
While Dhvani's new song started to make rounds on the internet, singer Umair Jaswal turned to his Instagram Stories and called out Dhvani, tagged prominent artists who were involved in the making of Gagar, including Alamgir.
Take a look at the original song:
