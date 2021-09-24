Engin Altan Duzyatan’s son Emir turns a Formula car rider: Watch

Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known for his role as Ertugrul, has expressed his excitement as his five-year-old son Emir Aras Düzyatan rides the racing car Formula perfectly.
Taking to Instagram, Engin shared a video and a photo of Emir riding the car, apparently in a racing event.
The Turkish actor, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the video with caption “Ride hard like Emir” followed by a shining star emoticon.
Earlier, Engin shared a video clip wherein he and his five years old son Emir can be seen playing the chess.
Engin aka Ertugrul shared the video clip showcasing the chessboard with caption "With Emir."
Meanwhile, Engin is currently seen in another drama serial Barbaroslar, premiered on September 16, 2021.
On Friday, Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a still from the drama.
She posted the actor’s photo with caption “love”.
