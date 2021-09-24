Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes’ restoration begins The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes

By Web Desk

PESHAWAR: The restoration and renovation work of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in the city has started after the government got possession of the properties.



Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area of Peshawar.

As per the government plans, the homes of both Bollywood stars would be restored to their original state.

Initially, the debris from both houses has been removed to begin the restoration work.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has lauded the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home.

He further said Dilip Kumar’s attachment to Peshawar never diminished.