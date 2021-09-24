Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes’ restoration begins

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes
PESHAWAR: The restoration and renovation work of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in the city has started after the government got possession of the properties.
Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area of Peshawar.
As per the government plans, the homes of both Bollywood stars would be restored to their original state.
Initially, the debris from both houses has been removed to begin the restoration work.
Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has lauded the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home.
He further said Dilip Kumar’s attachment to Peshawar never diminished.
Talat Iqbal starred in several Pakistani dramas and films during his long career
Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles
Take a look at Minal Khan's 'last minute' surprise for Ahsan
'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
'If the situation was better, I would be working on it,' says Adnan Shah Tipu
Katrina Kaif wears checkered robe for the camera
Ananya Panday receives horrible treatment at ' Star Vs Food'
Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome baby boy Issa
Muneeb Butt: ‘My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood’
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir said “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers....
Kareena Kapoor said “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video 'Ajnabi'.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10, 2021
Bipasha Basu's debut film 'Ajnabee' clocks 20 years
LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is