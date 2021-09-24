Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passed away in US, his family has confirmed.
Talat was hospitalised in a critical condition in Dallas, US two weeks back after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.
According to the family, Talat’s funeral will be held after jumma prayers and he will be laid to rest in Dallas.
The veteran actor played key roles in several dramas in 70s and 80s.
He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.
